BREAKING: Small Aircraft Crashes In Ikeja, Lagos

A small aircraft has crashed in the Oba Akran area in Ikeja, Lagos State, Channels Television has learnt.

The Spokesman for the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Tunji Oketunbi, confirmed the development to our correspondent on Tuesday afternoon.

Also, an official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) told our correspondent that the aircraft burst into flames when the incident happened.

LASEMA also said four persons including the pilot were on board the ill-fated copter and they were all rescued alive and taken to a nearby hospital.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) also confirmed the accident.

NEMA Zonal Coordinator for South-West, Ibrahim Farinloye, on the Agency’s official WhatsApp platform, said though the identity of the operator of the helicopter was yet unknown, those onboard were all rescued alive.

First responders from NEMA, LASEMA and investigators from the NSIB have arrived at the scene.

Tuesday’s accident occurred three years after a helicopter operated by Quorom Aviation crashed in the Opebi area of Lagos in August 2020.

The copter dropped from the sky around 12 noon and crashed into a residential building on Salvation Road in the Opebi area. The three persons onboard the copter all died.