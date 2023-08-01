Combined Security Forces Raid IPOB/ESN Hideouts, Training Camps In Anambra, Imo

In a robust operation aimed at curbing the enforcement of the unlawful sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), combined troops from the 82 Division Nigerian Army, sister security services, Nigeria Police and other security agencies have successfully raided and destroyed hideouts and training camps of the IPOB/ESN in the Orsomoghu forest which spans across Anambra and Imo States.

This operation, executed on Monday 31 July 2023, was prompted by alerts of the group’s disruptive activities in several regions including Onitsha, Nnewi, and Iheme Obosi in Anambra State, as well as the New Market in Enugu state.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement on Tuesday disclosed that during the operation, troops cleared Ekeututu, Orsomoghu, Lilu, and Mother Valley camps, belonging to the separatist group. Encounters with armed fighters from the group led to exchanges of fire.

Despite the group’s deployment of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and locally fabricated mortar tubes, the valiant troops overcame the resistance, causing the militants to flee their positions with gunshot wounds.

The subsequent search operation by the troops led to the arrest of five fleeing group members and the recovery of an IPOB flag, a CCTV camera, two detonated IED bombs, and a fabricated mortar tube.

Unfortunately, five soldiers and two Nigeria Police operatives sustained various degrees of injuries from the IEDs detonated by the criminals.

The Nigerian Army urged all law-abiding citizens of the South East to continue their normal daily activities and businesses, disregarding the unlawful two-week sit-at-home order. They also encouraged citizens to support ongoing operations with actionable information. The Army, in synergy with sister services and security agencies, vows to persistently protect and safeguard lives and property within the framework of the law.

