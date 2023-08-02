Lagos Govt Condoles With Family Of Doctor Who Died In Elevator, Begins Inquiry

The Lagos State Government has condoled the family of Dr. Vwaere Diaso, a medical officer undertaking her housemanship at the Lagos State General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island over the death of the doctors.

The state government, in a statement on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Olumide Sogunle, said it was shocked by the death of Dr Vwaere, who reportedly passed on as a result of the mechanical failure of an elevator at the hospital on Tuesday.

According to the statement, an inquiry by a team of officials from the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Lagos State Safety Commission and certified Lift and Vertical Transportation Equipment experts has commenced.

It added that the Lagos State Government will ensure that anyone found negligent by the report of the inquiry will face appropriate sanctions.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has declared an indefinite strike in three hospitals over Dr Vwaere’s death.

The NMA, in a statement Wednesday by its Chairman, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu; and Secretary, Dr. Ismail Ajibowo, disclosed that the late doctor was reportedly trapped in the elevator for more than 40 minutes before she was rescued.

“We were also reliably informed that there was no blood available for resuscitation, and this has become a recurring issue as a result of the review made by the government on the previous policy on blood donation,” the statement added, describing the death as avoidable and unfortunate.

While commiserating with Vwaere’s family and colleagues, the NMA declared five days of mourning, among other demands.

“We direct all our doctors in the three government hospitals on the island (GH Lagos, LIMH, and MSCH) to commence indefinite strike action until the investigations are completed and justice served,” it added.