Ministerial Screening: Alake Mulls Strengthening Of Social Media Regulations

Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, says he will support the strengthening of social media regulations if appointed Minister of Information and Culture by President Bola Tinubu.

Alake, from Ekiti State, is one of the 28 ministerial nominees of Tinubu for screening. He appeared before the red chamber on the third consecutive day (Wednesday) of the exercise.

Alake was a Commissioner of Information and Strategy in Lagos State when Tinubu was governor of the state from May 1999 to May 2007.

Tinubu previously appointed Alake as his spokesman and later as a ministerial nominees.

Responding to questions from lawmakers on Wednesday, Alake advocated value reorientation from the family level to the national level.

“I will support serious attitudinal change if I find myself in office responsible to attitudinal change,” he told the lawmakers.

“On social media regulation, there is some concern, not just here but all over the world but particularly in our environment about the pernicious nature of the social media or the effect.”

Alake said there are the positive and negative sides of the social media, however, “the downside of social media is that it is detrimental to a good and decent society”.

“What I would support is the strengthening of regulations,” the nominee from Ekiti State noted.

“There are laws that guide our conduct in every area of human endeavour but the application of these laws have been shut. Even victims of libel, aspersions, defamation and all kinds of negative things in the media, hesitate to also apply the law against the culprits.”

“I will recommend the strengthening of our regulations and the applications of those laws. The laws must be tested so we can know the proficiency of those regulations.

“I will support anything that comes from this hallowed chamber that promotes that course of action.

“If there are laws, bills and motions in line with this, please be sure of our full cooperation.”