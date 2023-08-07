Niger: Arewa Youths Ask Coup Leaders To Commence Transitional Govt Talks

Following the expiration of the ultimatum issued by the Economic Community of West Africa( ECOWAS) to the military junta in Niger Republic to relinquish control and restore ousted President Mohamed Basoum to power, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has warned the regional body led by President Bola Tinubu and the African Union against using military force on the coup plotters.

The forum has also appealed to the coup leaders to immediately commence the transitional arrangement to restore the country back to democratic governance within one year, noting that military rule is no longer fashionable in Africa.

In an interview with Channels Television, President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Yerima Shettima expressed fear that Nigeria, especially the northern region will pay dearly if ECOWAS decides to use military force to oust the Nigerien military junta.

He therefore advised President Bola Tinubu and ECOWAS to apply diplomacy and dialogue in addressing the political impasse in the West African country.

The AYCF’s message is coming a few days after the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) cautioned the Nigerian government and the Economic Community of West African States ( ECOWAS) against the use of military force against the coup plotters in Niger Republic .

The forum while condemning the July 26th coup in Niger led by Brigadier General Abdoulrahame Tchiani, asked the African Union and ECOWAS to dialogue with the coupists as one of the civil measures to restore democratic governance in that country.

In a statement issued by its General Secretary, Murtala Aliyu, ACF noted that the use of military force against the coup plotters in Niger will not guarantee peace and stability in the ECOWAS sub-region, adding that the military option shouldn’t be a prerequisite for the international community “s continuing efforts to enthrone democracy in the region in the 21st century.