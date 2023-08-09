Parties Close Case As Ogun Tribunal Adjourns For Final Address

The Ogun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has adjourned sitting till September 4 after all parties closed their cases in the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the March 18th governorship election, Ladi Adebutu.

Adebutu had approached the three-man tribunal led by Justice Hamidu Kunaza alleging that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dapo Abiodun, did not win the majority of votes cast.

The PDP and its candidate, Adebutu, in the petition marked EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023, accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of non-compliance to the Electoral Act and corrupt practices during the election.

The petitioners also alleged that elections were disrupted by thugs in over 99 polling units, disenfranchising over 40,000 voters from participating in the election.

The petitioners had closed their cases after calling 94 witnesses and tendering over 200,000 documents in evidence.

INEC, being the first respondent, also opened and closed its case without calling any witnesses.

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, who is the second respondent on Tuesday closed his defence after calling six witnesses.

Also on Wednesday, the ruling APC as the third respondent opened and closed its case after calling four witnesses.

Among the witnesses who testified in support of the APC were Yemi Adelani, who was the party’s State Collation Agent; Ifede Ifetayo, a collation agent for Ikenne LGA; and Sulaiman Ayobami, who was a Sagamu LGA agent.

They were led in evidence by the APC counsel, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) and cross-examined by Wole Olanipekun (SAN) representing Abiodun; Gordy Uche (SAN), standing in for the petitioners; and Olumide Ogidan, who represented INEC.

In closing the third respondent’s case, Oyetibo said, “Having carefully examined the evidence tendered by the petitioners and the evidence adduced by the respondents, we are satisfied that we have covered the case.”

The three-man panel led by Justice Hamidu Kunaza adjourned the proceeding, for the adoption of the final written addresses.