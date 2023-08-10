South-East Govs Vow To ‘Decisively’ Fight Insecurity In Region

South-East governors have reiterated their resolve to tackle insecurity in the region, saying they will partner with the Federal Government and other stakeholders in doing so.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State said this on Thursday after a closed-door meeting of the region’s governors at the Enugu State Government House.

“The Forum firmly resolved to fight insecurity decisively in the region individually and collectively, in partnership with the Federal Government and other Stakeholders,” the governor, who is the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, said.

“We commend the security agencies for their cooperation thus far and encourage them not to relent.

“We wish to state categorically that the perpetrators of the insecurity in our region and their sponsors are criminals and should not be seen as legitimate agitators.

“Therefore, upon arrest, they should be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land. The Forum resolved to hold the security and economic summit on a date to be announced soon”.

Thursday’s meeting was attended by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, and Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi.

The South-East region has seen scores of attacks blamed on the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group or its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

IPOB, which seeks a separate state for ethnic Igbo people, has repeatedly denied responsibility for the violence.

More than 100 police and other security personnel have been killed since the beginning of 2021 in targeted attacks, according to local media tallies.

Prisons have been raided, with scores of inmates freed and weapons stolen.

Local offices of the national electoral authorities have also been targeted.