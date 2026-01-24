Anambra Abolishes Sit-At-Home, Says Errant Workers May Forfeit Salary

The Anambra State Government has announced the termination of the Monday sit-at-home in the state “with immediate effect”.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Board Secretary, Mgbemena Loveline E., on behalf of the state universal basic education board.

It also warned that errant civil servants who flout the directive would either receive 20 per cent of their salary or forfeit it entirely.

“Sequel to the state exco retreat held on January 21, 2026, presided by the Executive Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, I am directed to inform you that the state government has directed, and also as a decision, that the protracted Monday sit-at-home in Anambra State has been abolished with immediate effect.

“By this directive, any staff, both tutorial and non-tutorial, who fail to attend to school or the office on Monday will either receive 20 per cent of his/her salary or forfeit it entirely,” the statement partly read.

“You are to bring the content of this letter to the notice of all staff under you and ensure adequate compliance.

“Please be properly guided, as the above is the executive decision of the state government,” it added.

Monday Shutdown

For years, large parts of Anambra State have observed the weekly sit-at-home on Mondays — a shutdown that has grounded commercial and social activities across the state.

Originally imposed by non-state actors in the South-East, the practice led to fear and reluctance among residents to go about normal business, with markets, schools, and workplaces often deserted at the start of the week.

The sit-at-home order has been widely seen as harmful to the state’s economic life.

Traders, transport workers, and students have been forced to remain indoors on Mondays, disrupting livelihoods and slowing economic momentum in key commercial hubs such as Onitsha.

Lawmakers and stakeholders in the state have described the paralysis of business activities as damaging to the local economy, with repeated calls for residents to open shops and return to work.

Governor Soludo has been at the forefront of official efforts to end the weekly closures.

In April 2022, Soludo formally declared an end to the sit-at-home in Anambra, announcing that the directive would no longer be observed and offering amnesty to youths still in hideouts as part of measures to restore peace and normal economic life.

He also said a peace and reconciliation committee would be set up to address challenges and engage with federal authorities on behalf of detained persons.

In more recent statements, Soludo has noted that the sit-at-home phenomenon has largely diminished and that those still observing Mondays at home do so by personal choice rather than because of insecurity.

He emphasised that the state is now secure, urging residents to take advantage of the improved environment to resume normal business activities.

Despite official pronouncements, some residents have continued to observe the practice out of caution.