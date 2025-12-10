Police Nab Suspected Gang Leader Linked To Lawmaker’s Murder In Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra State have arrested a suspected notorious armed robber linked to the high-profile murder of a state lawmaker, Hon. Azuka Justice.

Justice, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, was abducted and subsequently murdered on December 24, 2024. The lawmaker’s gruesome death shocked the state and drew widespread condemnation.

Disclosing the suspect’s arrest in a statement on Wednesday, spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu, said operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu, nabbed 26-year-old Ugochukwu Uzor, during a coordinated offensive operation in Iyowa Odekpe, Ogbaru Local Government Area, on December 8.

Tochukwu said police operatives engaged Uzor in a fierce confrontation before he was subdued and taken into custody.

One locally made Beretta pistol and eleven rounds of live ammunition were recovered during the operation.

READ ALSO: Kidnapped Anambra Lawmaker Justice Azuka Found Dead

Uzor, described by police as the leader of several violent criminal gangs operating across Anambra and neighbouring states, was found with distinctive tattoos on his body bearing the inscriptions “No Forgiveness” and “No Mercy,” which investigators say reflected his hardened criminal disposition.

Tochukwu said upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to his role in the abduction and subsequent murder of the lawmaker.

The Command’s spokesman described the arrest as a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks operating within the state, stressing that investigations are continuing to track and apprehend Uzor’s accomplices.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting suspicious activities.

The Command provided dedicated contacts for confidential information: Control Room 07039194332 and the Police Public Relations Officer on 08039334002.