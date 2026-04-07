South-East Ex-Governors Meet In Enugu, Back Tinubu’s Re-Election

The former governors of the South-East region have commended the zone’s serving governors for backing the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing the move as strategic.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting in Enugu, the former governor of Ebonyi State and Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, told journalists that the former leaders had formed the South-East Former Governors’ Forum to support serving governors on national and regional matters.

According to a statement by Umahi’s spokesperson, Francis Nwaze, the forum is designed to work hand-in-hand with the serving governors.

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“The body is to support our presiding governors of the South-East and advise them on key zonal and national matters.

“The forum praised President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for ongoing development across the country, especially in infrastructure.

“We commend Mr President, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, very highly for all the appointments, some of them very key, that are given to sons and daughters of the South-East, and for the infrastructural revolution in the South-East, just like what he’s doing in other regions of the country.

“We also thank Mr President for the assistance to the governors of the South-East. We are grateful to Mr President.”

He further stated: “We boldly say that all the governors of the South-East are supporting Mr President’s re-election, and we will continue to give them support.”

Those in attendance at the meeting included former governors of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Sullivan Chime; former governor of Ebonyi State, Martin Elechi; former governor of Anambra State, Chris Ngige; and former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu.