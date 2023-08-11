Dembele Deal ‘99% Done,’ Says PSG Coach Luis Enrique

France international Ousmane Dembele’s move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona is “99 percent” done, coach Luis Enrique said Friday.

“Dembele is not yet a PSG player legally, 100 percent no, but 99 percent. There is still one paragraph left in the contract,” the Spaniard told a pre-match press conference in Paris ahead of his team’s Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Dembele, who was part of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad, is not available to face Lorient at the Parc des Princes.

On Tuesday, Barca coach Xavi confirmed the departure of the forward, who would be the French champions’ ninth summer signing, after defenders Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez, midfielders Manuel Ugarte and Cher Ndour, forward Marco Asensio, Lee Kang-in and Goncalo Ramos and goalkeeper Arnau Tenas.

PSG are bolstering their attacking options with the futures of stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar still uncertain.

Both Mbappe and Brazil star Neymar missed training on Friday.

Former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique is preparing for his first season in charge at PSG after replacing Christophe Galtier in July.