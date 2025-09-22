BREAKING: Dembélé Edges Yamal To Clinch 2025 Ballon d’Or

France and Paris Saint-Germain forward, Ousmane Dembélé, has been crowned the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner, sealing his place among the pantheon of football’s greats.

The announcement at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris was met with a mixture of celebration and awe.

READ ALSO: Ballon d’Or: Super Falcons Nnadozie Ranks 4th As Hampton Wins Yachine Trophy

For many, Dembélé’s triumph represents more than just a single award.

After a career at Barcelona plagued by injuries and inconsistency, his move to Paris unlocked a new level of performance, culminating in a season of unprecedented success.

Dembélé, 28, pipped Barcelona and Spain teenage sensation Lamine Yamal to the prize and succeeds Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri, who won the trophy in 2024.

Donnarumma Wins Yachine Trophy

Manchester City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma was awarded the prestigious Yachine Trophy, recognising him as the world’s best goalkeeper for 2025.

The Italian international’s victory at the glittering Ballon d’Or ceremony marks a remarkable comeback to the pinnacle of his position, four years after he first claimed the prize.

His win ends a two-year reign by Emiliano Martínez, confirming a changing of the guard among the elite goalkeepers of world football.

Donnarumma was part of the Paris Saint-Germain team that won the UEFA Champions League.