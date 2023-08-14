CBN Promises To Improve Forex Liquidity In Coming Days

The acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Folashodun Shonubi, says the apex bank will, in the next few days, be taking steps to improve the liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

Speaking on Monday, Shonubi disclosed that he had met with President Bola Tinubu, who voiced his concern regarding developments in the market and its impact on Nigerians.

The acting CBN governor shared his belief that the changes in the market are driven mostly by speculative demand and was confident that the steps that will be implemented soon will significantly impact the market.