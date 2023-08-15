Imo Govt, PDP Chieftain Disagree Over Alleged Demolition

Controversies have continued to trail the purported demolition of a property belonging to a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Imo State, Mr Mike Ikoku, by the Owerri Capital development authority (OCDA).

The manager of the hotel, Agnes Amawune, who spoke on behalf of the owner of the property, recounted the scenario where agents of the OCDA allegedly invaded the hotel with bulldozers.

Amawune said the OCDA agents, who came with the aim of bringing down the property, purported that there was no proper documentation of the said property, a claim she described as false.

She added that despite resistance and pleas, the fierce-looking government agents destroyed some parts of the property, promising to return in 21 days.

Meanwhile, the state government has dismissed claims that the demolition has a political undertone, saying it is clear that the owner of the hotel, who is a PDP chieftain, built his property on the Green Verge, contrary to the Owerri master plan.