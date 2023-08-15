Lagos Govt Conducts Therapy Programme For Male Perpetrators Of Domestic Violence

The Lagos State Government under the aegis of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has conducted support and healing group therapy sessions for over 50 male perpetrators of domestic violence.

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State DSVA, Titilola Vivour Adeniyi, at the Novel House Office in Alausa Ikeja, said the objective of the intervention programme was hinged on the psychosocial wellness of the citizenry in the state.

This follows the alarming increase in sexual and gender-based violence cases, according to statistical data research results conducted by the agency.

She said the support and healing group session was aimed to psychoeducate the perpetrators on better ways to manage their emotions when triggered.

Vivour-Adeniyi revealed that further research showed that most perpetrators were victims of similar traumas as children and there was a need to help the perpetrators heal from their childhood traumas that may have contributed to their abusive behaviour in adulthood.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Suspected Bandit Kingpin In Benue, Recover Arms

She further stressed that the sessions would make perpetrators accountable, and ensure they take responsibility for their actions instead of blaming their victims for their actions.

She further revealed that the session would assist perpetrators in unlearning unhealthy negative coping skills that have led to violence in the past and equip them with healthy coping skills to manage their anger, communicate effectively and maintain peaceful and harmonious relationships.

It would be recalled that the programme started on June 10 and was run through August 9. The sessions were done on weekly bases for a period of eight weeks and at the end of the sessions, the perpetrators expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Government for the sessions.

Mrs Vivour-Adeniyi gave the assurance that the sessions would continue, especially for survivors who were desirous of remaining in the relationship but wanted the abuse to stop.