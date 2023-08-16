Insecurity: Ribadu Present As Nigerian Govs Hold Emergency Meeting In Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) held an emergency meeting at the forum’s secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday night.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, also attended the meeting.

Although journalists were not allowed to cover the opening, the agenda distributed to the governors showed that issues about state and national security will top part of the deliberations.

Other items listed for deliberations include fuel subsidy palliative intervention by President Bola Tinubu, a review of the National Executive Council agenda, and a brief on the new Electricity Act.

The meeting was chaired by the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Other governors present include Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, and Alex Otti of Abia State, among others.

Concerns for security are again mounting in the country following the recent killing of at least 21 military personnel, including senior officers, by suspected bandits at Kundu via Zungeru in the Wushishi Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

During a visit to the troops in Niger State on Wednesday after the bandits’ attack, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, encouraged them not to allow their morale dwindle but to defend Nigeria and recover the space currently occupied by terrorists and bandits in parts of the country.