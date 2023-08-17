Panel Clears Tobi Amusan Of Doping Violations, Lifts Suspension

Nigerian track queen Tobi Amusan has been cleared of doping violations with the provisional suspension on her lifted.

“A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period,” the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said in a Thursday evening statement.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline.

“The decision is currently confidential but will be published in due course. Amusan’s provisional suspension has now been lifted with immediate effect.”

In July, the Nigerian, who is the women’s hurdles record holder, was provisionally suspended for missing three drug tests within 12 months and faced a two-year ban if the charges were upheld.

Her suspension was seen as a huge blow to Nigeria’s chances at the competition. Following the development, the Athletics Federation of Nigerian (AFN) left out Amusan from the country’s contingent to the World Athletics Championship set to begin on Saturday.

But with Thursday’s development, the medal hopeful will take part in the competition billed for Budapest, Hungary.

A ‘Clean Athlete’

In the wake of the suspension, Amusan had vowed to challenge the suspension, maintaining she is a “clean athlete”.

“I am a CLEAN athlete, and I am regularly (maybe more than usual) tested by the AIU,” she tweeted hours after the provisional suspension.

“Today, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having three missed tests in 12 months.

“I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of three arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships.”