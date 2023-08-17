United States Women’s Team Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski Resigns

United States women’s team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned after the side’s disappointing World Cup campaign, U.S Soccer said in a statement on Thursday.

Twila Kilgore, who has worked as assistant coach for the past 18 months, has been named interim head coach while the search for a replacement takes place.

“It’s been the honor of my life to coach the talented, hard-working players of the USWNT for the past four years,” said Andonovski.

“I’m very optimistic for the future of this program, especially considering all the young players that got opportunities over the past few years who will no doubt be leaders and impact players moving forward.

“While we are all disappointed by the outcome at this year’s World Cup, I am immensely proud of the progress this team has made,” he added.

The USA were eliminated in the last 16 by Sweden after a penalty shootout, the earliest the team has ever departed from a World Cup.

The Americans had won the previous two World Cups, in 2015 and 2019 with Jill Ellis in charge of the team.

Andonovski, an American citizen who was born in North Macedonia, took over the team in October 2019 having made his name in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Under Andonovski the USA won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics after losing to eventual champions Canada in the semi-finals.

“All of us at U.S. Soccer thank Vlatko for his dedication to our Women’s National Team over the past four years,” said U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker

“Vlatko worked tirelessly for this team and has been a strong and positive leader for our women’s program. We’re grateful for everything he has contributed to U.S. Soccer and knows he has a bright future in the sport,” he said.

The federation said that Crocker has been conducting a review of the women’s program and he will now head the search for a new head coach.

The next coach is likely to lead a change of generation with 38-year-old Megan Rapinoe retiring and 34-year-old Alex Morgan and 35-year-old Kelley O’Hara entering the latter stages of their careers.

While there is plenty of young talent expected to be ready for the 2027 World Cup, the immediate task will be to get the team in shape for the Paris Olympics next year.

AFP