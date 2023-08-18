Lagos Socialite Rescued After Attempting Suicide At Third Mainland Bridge

A Lagos socialite, Mrs Farida Sobowale, was rescued by passersby at the extension of the Third Mainland Bridge as she attempted to plunge to her death in Lagos Lagoon on Thursday.

The owner of House of Phareedah Bodycare and Spa reportedly parked her Lexus SUV close to the edge of the bridge and attempted to dive into the lagoon, before she was stopped.

A viral video captured the black-clad entrepreneur in an inconsolable state, surrounded by concerned onlookers sympathising with her.

The reason for her attempted suicide is unknown as of press time, however, speculation cites matrimonial issues.

Sobowale’s suicide attempt is the latest in a series of incidents on Third Mainland Bridge and other major bridges across Lagos which has become almost a worrying recurrence, despite Section 327 of the Criminal Code Act in Nigeria penalising suicide victims.

The law states, “Any person who attempts to kill himself is guilty of a misdemeanour and is liable to imprisonment for one year.”

Last Thursday, the body of a man who jumped into the lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge was recovered.

The victim was suspected to have died by suicide two days earlier, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said in a statement.

“The recovered body has been handed over to the family of the deceased.” it further said.