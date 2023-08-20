‘Man To Man Is So Unjust’, El-Rufai Drops Cryptic Tweet With Bob Marley’s Lyrics

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Sunday, posted a cryptic message on social media weeks after his ministerial nomination was not confirmed by the Senate.

In a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-governor dropped lyrics of ‘Who The Cap Fit’ by the late Jamaican singer, Bob Marley.

El-Rufai said, “Bob Marley of blessed memory is one of most talented musicians of all time. My love for reggae music is connected with his songs and music.”

The ex-governor thereafter posted lyrics of the song:

“Man to man is so unjust, children

“Ya don’t know who to trust

“Your worst enemy could be your best friend

“And your best friend, your worse enemy

“Some will eat and drink with you

“(Some will eat and drink with you)

“Then behind them su-su ‘pon you

“Then behind them su-su ‘pon you)

“Only your friend know your secrets

“So only he could reveal it

“And who the cap fit, let them wear it!

“Who the cap fit, let them wear it!”

El-Rufai was one of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu sent to the Senate for confirmation.

The Senate approved and confirmed the ministerial nominations of 45 appointees of the President but withheld the confirmation of El-Rufai and two others over “security clearance”.

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the Senate screened El-Rufai, a two-term governor of Kaduna from May 2015 to May 2023, and one of the nine ex-governors in the ministerial list of the President.

During El-Rufai’s screening on the floor of the Senate, Senator Karimi Sunday from Kogi West Senatorial District raised a “very strong petition” against the ex-Kaduna governor that bothered on insecurity, unity, and national cohesion.

Sunday, who praised El-Rufai’s performance as Kaduna governor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) some 20 years ago, said, “but I have a very strong petition against you that bothers on security, unity and cohesiveness of the Nigerian nation and I think that petition has to be considered along this screening exercise”.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, however, prevented El-Rufai from responding to the petition.

El-Rufai was reportedly seen at the Villa after he wasn’t confirmed by the Senate. He also reportedly withdrew his interest in becoming a minister in the Tinubu administration.

The President, last week, assigned portfolios for the 45 minister-designates and reserved the Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, for Kaduna State.