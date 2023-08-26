NBA President Cautions Lawyers Against Misconduct

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Yakubu Maikyau, says the Bar will not hesitate to punish any lawyer who is found wanting while discharging their official functions if proper evidence is found against them.

Maikyau spoke at a news conference to herald the 2023 annual general conference with the theme ‘Getting It Right, Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Nation-building.

The NBA president implored all lawyers to always abide by the ethics of the profession as justice was a key component in building a free, fair, and developed country.