My Loyalty To Obaseki Remains Absolute, Shaibu Says Amid Rift With Governor

The Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu has reiterated his commitment to his principal Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Obaseki had recently accused his deputy of plotting a coup against him further deepening the rift between the duo amid moves for Shaibu’s impeachment.

But Shaibu has downplayed the rift, declining to make public comments about Obaseki.

READ ALSO: Edo Assembly Denies Role In Alleged Impeachment Plot Against Shaibu

“As for the issues that are around town when I was away, I really would not want to talk. Issues that concern my governor are not things I like to speak about on camera. No, no, no! He is my elder brother and boss and I don’t think I should talk about anything. And if I have issues with him, I think it is better settled at home and not in the media. I am well brought up,” he said on the sidelines of a thanksgiving service held in Benin to mark the 32nd anniversary of Edo State.

“I can tell you that from my Christian background, if you make a vow with God that you want to do something, you must fulfill it. And the vow I have taken with God is that I will continue to support Godwin Obaseki as the governor of Edo State from the beginning to the end.

“But that does not stop anything that has to do with ambition. Ambition is personal and it does not affect loyalty. My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is doing solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed solidarity and loyalty to the governor and nothing more.”

Sunday’s interdenominational church service took place at the Government House in the Edo State capital with Obaseki saying that the state has made giant strides since its creation.

In spite of the ethnic and religious diversity of the state, Governor Obaseki is calling on residents to work collectively towards making the future better for Edo State.