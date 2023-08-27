NGF Partners UNDP On Leadership Training For Governors In Kigali

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for a three-day Executive Leadership Retreat in Kigali, Rwanda.

The retreat which was designed for first and second term Nigerian Governors, ran from August 24 to 26, 2023, under the invitation of His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda.

The programme was dedicated to fostering dialogue on re-imagining leadership and leveraging innovative technology, drawing inspiration from Rwanda’s transformative journey.

A joint statement by the Nigeria governors forum and the UNDP noted that the programme which ended on Saturday August 26, was organized with the objective of fostering transformative leadership and facilitating honest, frank and open dialogue among participants on effective leadership.

Themed ‘Reimagining leadership in a fast-changing world’, participants representing 19 Nigerian States, engaged in sessions that explored Rwanda’s successful investment destination transformation in digital technology, urban planning and socio-economic transformation, capping off with a candid private dialogue with President Kagame.

“As a non-partisan organization and policy arm, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum organized this gathering with the objective of fostering transformative leadership and facilitating honest, frank and open dialogue to shape the discourse on these cross-cutting themes”, said Asishana Okauru, Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat.

Recognizing these complexities and aligned to UNDP’s mandate as the lead UN agency on development, Mohamed Yahya, UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, highlighted that the retreat “offers an opportunity to reimagine Nigeria’s leadership to achieve transformation and nationwide sustainable development”.

The retreat also focused on learning through dialogue – with sessions on rethinking leadership, leading systems, leading self and leading to deliver, as well as learning through observation – with an interactive programme exploring Rwanda’s emergence as an investment destination through visits and exchanges with innovation hub Norrsken House, the Rwanda Development Board and the Mayor of the City of Kigali.