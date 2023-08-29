Umahi Inspects Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Other Projects In Lagos  

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, visited Lagos State on Tuesday for his first major inspection tour of federal projects in the state.

The site visitation started at outer Marina Road in Victoria Island, a project constructed under the SUKUK financing option by the Federal Government.

He then moved to the newly rehabilitated Eko Bridge, where he was briefed by officials of the ministries and contractors handling the project.

As of press time, the minister is also expected to inspect the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the reconstructed Apapa Oshodi Expressway, the Deep Sea Ports, and other Federal Government projects on the Lagos and Ogun corridor.

After the former governor’s first interview with Channels Television as minister, Nigerians from several parts of the country sent messages drawing his attention to the condition of federal roads in their areas.

According to the scorecard released by the Ministry of Works and Housing towards the end of the previous administration, a total of 8,352.94 km of roads were constructed or rehabilitated between 2016 and 2022.