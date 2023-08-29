Umahi Inspects Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Other Projects In Lagos  

A total of 8,352.94 km of roads were constructed or rehabilitated by the Ministry of Works and Housing between 2016 and 2022.

By Dare Idowu
Updated August 29, 2023
Twitter
Minister of Works David Umahi (2nd left) inspects federal projects in Lagos State on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

 

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, visited Lagos State on Tuesday for his first major inspection tour of federal projects in the state.

The site visitation started at outer Marina Road in Victoria Island, a project constructed under the SUKUK financing option by the Federal Government.

He then moved to the newly rehabilitated Eko Bridge, where he was briefed by officials of the ministries and contractors handling the project.

READ ALSO: NNPP’s Idahosa Hails FG Policies, Says ‘After The Bite, The Gains Will Come’

As of press time, the minister is also expected to inspect the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the reconstructed Apapa Oshodi Expressway, the Deep Sea Ports, and other Federal Government projects on the Lagos and Ogun corridor.

After the former governor’s first interview with Channels Television as minister, Nigerians from several parts of the country sent messages drawing his attention to the condition of federal roads in their areas.

According to the scorecard released by the Ministry of Works and Housing towards the end of the previous administration, a total of 8,352.94 km of roads were constructed or rehabilitated between 2016 and 2022.

More Stories