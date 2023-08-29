NNPP’s Idahosa Hails FG’s Policies, Says ‘After The Bite, The Gains Will Come’

The 2023 vice presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Bishop Isaac Idahosa, on Tuesday, commended the administration of President Bola Tinubu as having made the “right” policies, which he believes will be painful before the gains are seen.

Idahosa, whose party finished fourth in the February 25 presidential election, shared his insights on the All Progressives Congress (APC) government’s policies during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

While acknowledging that things are “getting much harder” for the Nigerian masses, he argued that it was “not without us stepping into the matter to say, ‘Things will be better.'”

He added, “We keep anchoring their lives on hope: ‘Things will be better.’ The more we preach the hope message, the more things get bad for them.”

For the cleric-turned-politician, however, the actualisation of the people’s hope is a “process”.

“The government has taken, definitely, very true, right policies and it’s going to bite,” he explained.

“After the bite, after the pains, then the gains will come. But not too many people are patient enough watching the gains come.”