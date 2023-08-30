‘Akinkunmi Left A Generational Legacy’, Tinubu Mourns

President Bola Tinubu has said that the late designer of the Nigerian flag, Taiwo Akinkunmi, left a generational legacy.

The President condoled with the family of the patriot who passed on at the age of 87.

Akinkunmi designed the national flag in 1958.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said the late Akinkunmi “dedicated his life to the service of the nation, sharing knowledge and experience with old and young, and inspiring many to think and act patriotically”.

“The President affirms that the Green and White flag is a legacy that has consistently reflected the fruitfulness, resilience, and harmony enjoyed by the nation, and the boldness and uniqueness with which Nigerians characteristically reach for and achieve success around the world.

“President Tinubu believes Pa Akinkunmi lived and worked for the greatness of the country, and rests eternally with a place of honour in Nigeria’s history,” the statement read.