Alake Promises To Sanitize Solid Mineral Sector

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake has promised to sanitize the solid minerals sector by adopting more stringent regulations to create stability.

The minister stated this when he received the Australian High Commission to Nigeria, Ms Lean Johnston in his office in Abuja.

Illegal mining is one of the major challenges in the nation’s solid minerals sector and the minister lamented the impact while pledging to address the situation.

Alake also promises to give priority to investors in the sector in order to improve the economy and create employment opportunities.

On her part, the Australian envoy is committing to provide support for the optimization of solid minerals in Nigeria.

Alake is one of the 45 ministers recently inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu following a screening and confirmation process by the Senate.

Prior to his appointment as a minister, Alake was earlier appointed by the President as Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy.