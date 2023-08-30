Handball Federation Invites 18 Players For African Women Youth Championship

The Handball Federation of Nigeria has called up 18 players to camp ahead of next month’s African Women Youth Handball Nations Championship.

The players are expected to report to camp at the Rowe Park training centre in Yaba Lagos.

The 19th Africa Women’s Youth Handball Nations Championship will take place from September 16 to 23 in Monastir, Tunisia and serves as a qualifier for the 2024 Youth Handball World Cup.

According to the federation, 14 players who participated in the IHF Challenge Trophy were invited to the Nation’s Cup.

Top on the list is captain Esther Matthew of Seasiders Babes who was named the Most Valuable Player at the 2023 IHF Zone 3 Challenge Trophy, Best Goalkeeper of the IHF Zone 3, Precious Samuel of Rima Queens as well as Taiwo Babatunde of Seasiders Babes.

Others on the list include Bayelsa Queens player Vera John, Damilola Akinlade of Delta Force and Amina Mohammed of Rima Queens.

Also invited are; Prudence Samuel (Rima Queens), Lucy Onyekwere (Rima Queens), Rahima Bello (Rima Queens), Blessing Igbinedion (Delta Force) and Cynthia Terfa (Defenders Babes) amongst others.

The Handball Federation of Nigeria also retained Agboola Shittu of TojeMarine Academy as head coach and will be assisted by Opuene Roberts of Bayelsa Queens.

Nigeria will face Algeria, Guinea and two times champions Tunisia in Group A of the Africa Women’s Youth Handball Nations Championship.

Nigeria qualified for the IHF World Challenge Trophy, after successfully winning the IHF Continental Trophy in Abidjan.