PDP Govs Nominated Persons For Appointments In Tinubu’s Govt – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nominated persons for appointment in the administration of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike spoke exclusively on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday.

According to the ex-governor of Rivers State, the APC government wrote all the governors of the ruling party and the main opposition party for nominations for political posts.

“I never said PDP governors nominated ministers; I never said so. I said this (Tinubu) government wrote to all the government of PDP and APC to nominate people for appointment,” Wike said.

“PDP governors nominated people for appointments. Appointment is appointment both as Boards and Commissions.

“I challenged anybody who is a governor of PDP that never wrote any letter to this government for so and so people to be appointment under this government. Nobody has come to challenge me.”

Wike, who said he remained a PDP member with no plan to join the APC, said he is only working for the success of the Tinubu government as FCT minister.

The ex-governor said he has not seen the party chieftain who will suspend or expel him from the PDP.

“Who will discipline me? I should be the one calling for the discipline of these people who violated the party’s constitution, in the way that the party supported rotation.

“Who will suspend me? I want to dare anybody,” Wike said.

The ex-governor said he informed PDP leadership before he took the ministerial offer of the President.