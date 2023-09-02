Electoral Officials, Materials Arrive Late For Edo LG Elections

Voting in the Edo State local government elections did not commence as scheduled by the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) on Saturday.

Though the exercise was billed to begin at 8:30 am, Channels Television observed that it was delayed at several polling units, including in Oredo, Ikpoba Okha, and Egor local government areas (LGAs).

The intending voters who turned out early in their numbers at the different units were seen waiting patiently for voting to commence.

At Unit 7 Ward 4, Egor LGA, voting commenced at about 10:30 a.m.

According to a party agent from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), non-sensitive electoral materials were still being sorted and dispatched from Ward 2 Oredo LGA Collation Centre to units in the riverine areas as of 12:00 pm.