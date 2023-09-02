Police Arrest 15 Suspected Notorious Kidnappers, Fraudsters, Others In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested at least 15 suspects for kidnapping, fraud and other crimes in the state based on credible intelligence.

The suspects were paraded at the Command Headquarters, Katsina on Friday by the Police Spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq.

Among them were four suspected members of a notorious kidnap-for-ransom syndicate who were arrested on different dates and times in April.

Also in the lineup paraded were 10 suspected notorious fraudsters that specialised in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public using counterfeit currencies.

The suspects were arrested with credible information about their activities in a house situated at Bakin Kasuwa quarters, Kankia LGA.

READ ALSO: EFCC Says ‘Frivolous Judgements’ To Blame For High-Profile Corruption Cases Lost

The command also paraded a 30-year-old suspected notorious member of a kidnap-for-ransom syndicate terrorising Faskari Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina and its environs.

The suspect, identified as Lawal Alhaji Idris of Shuwaki village, reportedly confessed to the commission of the offence during police interrogation.

He added that his cohorts, who remain at large, included Tsoho Danfulani (m), Miyalla Danfulani (m), and Zaharaddini Danyaro (m), all of the same address.

The items recovered from the suspects included three rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, a bottle containing liquid suspected to be mercury and 144 pieces of suspected counterfeit N1,000 notes with the suspects admitting to having committed the crimes.

See photos from the parade below:

See the full statement below: