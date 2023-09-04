Sylvester: Inquest Resumes With Testimony Of Minors

After a long break, proceedings resumed on Monday morning at the coroner inquest into the circumstances surrounding the cause of death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Sylvester Oromoni.

The coroner, Magistrate Mikail Kadiri, who is sitting at the Magistrates’ Court in Ogba, Lagos, invited the mother of the deceased, Mrs Oromoni to appear in court to give her evidence on Monday, September 11.

It was learnt that her testimony will centre on the cause of death and the statement she made to the police, after which parties will file written addresses and coroner will give his findings and conclusions.

At the proceedings, two students of the college who had earlier testified gave their testimonies afresh.

The coroner said that this became necessary because their previous testimonies were not audible and clear and same were not properly captured by the court.

The testimony was given behind closed doors to protect the identities of the minors. After the testimony, they were cross- examined by lawyers representing all the parties.