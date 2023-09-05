We Have No Expenses To Cut Down, Senate Insists

The Senate has foreclosed the possibility of the National Assembly cutting down on expenses despite the economic hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidies.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, told journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Monday that the National Assembly is not responsible for any economic hardship experienced in Nigeria.

He identified what he described as many cogent roles, including committee works and oversight roles, played by lawmakers without any allowances attached, insisting that calls for them to cut down on expenses cannot be valid.

Adaramodu made the remarks moments after the tribunal ruled in his favour, upholding the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart’s electoral victory against Senator Biodun Olujimi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).