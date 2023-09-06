Atiku, Obi Absent As Presidential Election Petitions Court Begins Proceedings

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi were absent as the Presidential Election Petitions Court started proceedings on Wednesday in Abuja.

The duo, presidential candidates of their respective parties, are challenging the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

But when the proceedings started at the Appeal Court, they were visibly absent. When the Chairman of the Tribunal Justice Haruna Tsammani asked for the petitioners and responders to introduce themselves, LP’s Julius Abure stood in for the former Anambra State governor.

On the other hand, Vice President Kashim Shettima introduced himself as the first responder alongside the APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje.

Apart from them, other chieftains of the APC including governors were at the venue of the ruling. LP and the PDP were also represented.