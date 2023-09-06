LIVE: Presidential Election Petitions Court Strikes Out APM’s Suit Against Tinubu, Shettima

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) is set to deliver judgement today. Security is already beefed up ahead of the verdict.

Nigerians from all walks of life are waiting eagerly to witness the televised live proceedings from the Tribunal venue at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) are challenging President Bola Tinubu’s declaration as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

READ ALSO: Shettima, LP Chieftains, PDP Govs, Others Present For Presidential Tribunal Ruling

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kindly refresh the page for live updates of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT)’s judgement

11:26 am: The Presidential Election Petitions Court has gone on a 15-minute break.

11:05 am: Court Strikes Out APM’s Suit Against Shettima, Tinubu

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) is arguing that Vice President Kashim Shettima was not qualified as Tinubu’s running mate as his nomination breached Section 35 of the Electoral Act 2022 and other constitutional provisions.

But for the Preliminary Objection, the court held that the petitioner (APM), ought to have filed the case (of double nomination) before the Federal High Court within 14 days from the day the cause of action arose.

The court agreed with the respondent, that the issue is statue barred.

Justice Tsammani who is reading the lead judgement, further added that section 285(14c), does not allow members of a political party to challenge the nomination of candidates of another political party.

He concluded that the petitioner lacks the locus standi to institute the petition. He therefore struck out the suit for lack of merit

09:28 am: The court has already started sitting ahead of the verdict.

09:21 am: Judges have started arriving at the court.

09:03 am: Vice President Kashim Shettima and other governors have also arrived at the premises.

APC governors here include those of Kogi, Nassarawa, Imo, Ekiti, Yobe and Bauchi states.

Others include the Chief of staff to the President, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribudu, and Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo.

The Labour Party Chairman, Julius Abure, and Aisha Yesufu are also present.

08:47 am: Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Labour Party (LP), are arriving at the PEPT venue.

Spotted in the #PresidentialTribunal court ahead of the verdict: Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed; Labour Party's Julius Abure; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje; and Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule. #PEPTJudgement#PEPTVerdict#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/inPXp5MpRf — Channels Television (@channelstv) September 6, 2023

Heavy Security As Presidential Tribunal Gives Verdict Todayhttps://t.co/uaPzpCqhJ6 pic.twitter.com/IMxFer37Ia — Channels Television (@channelstv) September 6, 2023

07:27 am: Security has been beefed up ahead of the PEPT verdict. Security operatives have been strategically positioned around the venue to forestall any breakdown of law.