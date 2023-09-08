DSS Probes Garki Market Incident Involving Its Operative

The Department of State Service (DSS) says it is carrying out an investigation on an incident that occurred on Thursday between its staff and “a mob” at the Garki Market, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, and made available to the press.

According to Afunanya, “Information at the disposal of the Service was that its FCT Command responded to an SOS from their field operatives who allegedly came under a mob attack in the said market.

“Consequently, the Service has commenced an investigation into the matter. The public is assured that details of the inquiries will be communicated as soon as possible.

“The Service assures that it will not hesitate to mete out a proper disciplinary measure(s) to its staff if found culpable or running foul of Standard Operating Procedures on dealing with a member of the public.”

Channels Television reported that two people were said to have been injured yesterday after an operative of the DSS allegedly shot at a man in a market in the Garki 2 area of Abuja.

It was gathered that a woman had invited a DSS operative to accost a tailor she had given clothes to work on, after having delayed the job for some time.

In a bid to avoid being manhandled by the DSS operative, the tailor ran away but he was shot in the leg allegedly by the DSS operative, while a bullet also hit a girl nearby.

Consequently, the other tailors in the market descended on the shooter and beat him up, as well as the police outpost in the market after the police officers there came to the aide of the DSS operative.

The police thereafter reinforced and returned to the market, firing teargas to disperse the angry tailors.

Meanwhile, the FCT police command in a statement explained that normalcy has been restored to the area and weapons used during the altercation have been recovered.