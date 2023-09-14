Embattled Ogun LG Chairman Wale Adedayo Impeached

The suspended chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Wale Adedayo, has been impeached.

He was impeached by councillors for alleged financial misappropriation and diversion of council funds, among other allegations made against him.

This was contained in a letter signed by the leader of the house, Ijebu East Local Government, Fasheyi Akindele.

After a series of invitations by the House, which were allegedly ignored in the past, Adedayo eventually appeared before the legislative council on Thursday as the councillors continued their probe of the chairman.

The suspended chairman allegedly owned up before the full house of 11 councillors that he diverted federal allocations sent to the council by the state government and used them for purposes other than what the state government approved.

He was said to have also agreed that he spent the council funds till August 2023 even when the budget was yet to be approved whereas the laws only allow him to spend till March 2023.

Adedayo was said to have also opened up that he used N5.2 million to produce 20 pieces of chairs and tables instead of the 290 chairs that the money was meant for as approved by the state government.

On the issue of illegal levies and stickers to commercial transport operators in the LG, Adedayo said he thought the house had passed a bill to that effect, but Akindele reminded him that a bill if passed, would have been jointly signed by the leader of the house and the council chairman.

He stated that the chairman ran foul of the laws of the land, specifically the Ogun State Local Government Laws 2006, and committed serious impeachable offences.

After about three hours of deliberation, the impeachment of the chairman was put to vote. Five councillors voted for his impeachment, four voted against, with one abstention.

Therefore, the leader of the house pronounced Adedayo impeached as the chairman of Ijebu East LG.

But in his response, the impeached chairman maintained that the councillors were acting a script.

“I told them this morning they were acting a script written by those in Abeokuta. All the documents about the allegations against me are in the office. But I know Mr. Governor is offended that we opened up to the public about how the federal allocation belonging to Ijebu East Local Government was being spent,” he said.

“I have done my duty as an Afenifere by letting our Leader know why we have not been able to do much since we got into office. The rest is for the court to decide,” Adedayo added.