FG Signs MoU With Cuba To Enhance Science And Technology

The Federal Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Republic of Cuba for the enhancement of Innovation, Science and Technology between the two countries.

The MoU was signed by the Nigerian delegation to the G77+China Summit in Havana led by Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima, a statement by the Director of Information in the office of the Vice President, Mr Olusola Abiola, said Saturday.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, signed on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, after which he praised President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership resulting in the signing of the agreement.

The bilateral agreement, which focuses on research and development as well as human resource development, will further deepen the partnership between the two countries.

The areas of cooperation covered by the bilateral agreement include biotechnology; scientific Investigation and innovation; technological development; human resources development; specialist exchange in the area of science and technology; and technology transfer for development areas.

Mr Nnaji assured that Nigeria would maximise the opportunities provided by the bilateral agreement, emphasising that the implementation of the agreement will commence in earnest.

The Vice President averred that Nigeria places a high premium on South-South cooperation as a platform for promoting sustainable development of the global South.

See photos from the signing below:

See the full statement below: