Gov. Otti Commissions Three Road Projects In Abia

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti has commissioned three new roads in Aba, promising that his administration will continue to open up the state’s commercial nerve centre for private investors across the world.

Speaking during the inauguration of Cemetery Market Road Phase 1 in Aba, Otti said his plan for Aba is very clear, adding his administration is making the best decisions and investing money where it will have a multiplier effect on the economic and social life of residents.

The governor was joined by his Deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu and senior members of his cabinet for the commissioning exercise of Phase 1 of the Cemetery Road, Shalom Road, and Emelogu Road.

READ ALSO: Lagos Postpones Planned Third Mainland Bridge Repairs

Speaking on behalf of the contractors, Engr. Ifeanyi Okorie of Rock Result Group said these road contracts awarded in early July have brought huge relief to commuters on this axis, assuring that the newly constructed road would last for the next 50 years.

The Commissioner for Works, Engr. Don Oti, urged beneficiaries of the roads to reciprocate the government’s gesture by taking responsibility for keeping the roads free from refuse and drainage blockages, adding that giving adequate attention to road infrastructure is paramount to the administration.

The governor was received by a crowd made up of traders, traditional rulers, leaders of the transport unions and party faithful in the state.