NNPC Announces Exit Of Management Staff 15 Months To Retirement

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced the exit of its top management staff who have less than 15 months to retire.

In a statement, the company said the new reshuffling was in line with its aspiration to rejuvenate its workforce.

“In our bid to pursue effective organisational renewal to support the delivery of our strategic business objectives, it has become imperative to rejuvenate our workforce,” the statement read.

The organisation said the shakeup is in line with its commitment to “scale up NNPC Ltd.’s capabilities through targeted talent management and equal opportunity for all Nigerians.”

The development comes days after the oil company announced the removal and replacement of three of its Executive Vice Presidents (EVPs).

See the full statement below: