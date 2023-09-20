One Kidnapped Corps Member Released In Zamfara, Says NYSC DG

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, says one of the Corps members abducted in Zamfara State while travelling from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State to Sokoto State has been released with the other seven still in captivity.

Addressing journalists following a stakeholder engagement event in Abuja on Wednesday, the Director General of the NYSC revealed that the abduction occurred during the night.

As a result, he made an earnest plea to state governments to ensure the safety of Corps members by mandating that their travels conclude by 6 pm.

He further urged them to spend the night in NYSC lodges, military installations, or other designated secure locations, resuming their journeys in the morning.

Additionally, General Ahmed mentioned that efforts were underway to provide palliatives to mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal on Corps members.

He noted that various states had already initiated their own palliative measures to support the young individuals during these challenging times.