Minister Condemns ‘Slow’ Pace Of Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Rail Line Project

The Minister of Transportation, Mohammed Alkali has condemned the measures adopted by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) in the ongoing reconstruction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Rail Line.

The minister gave an assessment on Friday when he visited Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to inspect the Port Harcourt and Ouigno axis of the Eastern Narrow Gauge rail under construction.

READ ALSO: RTEAN: Abort Your Planned Protest, Lagos Parks Bosses Warn TUC

Mr Alkali said it was disappointing to observe that the foreign contractor using a manual process to set the tracks.

He also expressed disappointment with the progress of work.