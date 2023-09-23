RTEAN: Abort Your Planned Protest, Lagos Parks Bosses Warn TUC

The Lagos State Parks and Garages Administrators (LASPGA) on Saturday kicked against a planned protest by the state chapter of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) in support of one of its affiliates, the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), saying the union should abort the plan.

This follows the TUC’s threat to embark on indefinite industrial action in Lagos State over the continuous suspension of RTEAN’s activities with the union saying it would begin a mass protest across the state Monday.

The TUC president, Festus Osifo, stated Friday that the Lagos State Government had technically proscribed RTEAN in the state, leading to a takeover of the motor parks and its office being locked.

According to him, despite numerous letters to the state government, no action has been taken to resolve the concerns raised by a court decision in 2022 to overturn the state government’s suspension order that resulted in a deadly clash among its members.

But LASPAGA, in a statement Saturday by its state Secretary, Mr Abdulrahman Amusan, described the development as “disturbing”, “debasing and demeaning of the position of the mother body to be relegated to chasing shadows”.

The association argued that the existence of LASPGA was in line with the pronouncement of the state government.

It also cautioned the TUC president and his supporters to “abort their planned protest and not to allow itself to be dragged into the stormy water of the Transport Union by Alhaji Musa Muhammed who is the national treasurer of the TUC”.

In its view, the protest would amount to acting in contradiction to the court ruling.

“As a matter of fact, holding a protest of such nature on a Monday in Lagos is targeted at truncating the serenity enjoyed in the state,” the statement added.

