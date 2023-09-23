Security Forces Uncover Gun Manufacturing Syndicate, Recover Arms, Others

Joint Security Forces have uncovered an illegal gun manufacturing syndicate with a factory located in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Weapons of different shapes including combat gears, cache of arms and military camouflage among other things were recovered from the factory.

According to sources from the Operation Safe Haven, troops of Hakorin Damisa IV, through a week long intelligence operations, captured a wanted gunrunner who has been on the wanted list of Operation Safe Haven for security breach within Southern Kaduna and environs.

The suspect eventually led troops to the concealed factory where arms of different calibre were produced and disposed to merchants of crisis in Kaduna and Plateau states.

A thorough search of the factory led to the recovery of twenty two different weapons comprising of seven pistols, two locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, two military grade AK 47 rifles, and nine revolvers.

Other items recovered included a sub machine gun, rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, machine tools and gas cylinder for welding.

In another sting operation, troops raided another hideout in Adua village of Kafanchan and recovered a cache of arms, military and police uniforms as well as masks and other dangerous weapons.

General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, commended troops for their doggedness and resilience and assured that all fleeing syndicate members will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.