Fire Guts Offices Of Supreme Court

A section of the Supreme Court was on fire on Monday morning.

Reports say the incident began around 6 am, originating from Chamber 5 on the fourth floor of the Supreme Court building, specifically within the Justices’ Chambers.

The Chambers are situated behind the courtrooms of the highest court in the land with Chamber 5 occupied by Justice Mohammed Saulawa.

According to undisclosed sources, the fire also affected two adjacent offices.

The Supreme Court Fire Service promptly responded and successfully extinguished the flames.

The Director of Information for the Court, Mr Festus Akande, speaking to Channels Television via telephone, attributed the fire to an electrical spark.

It was gathered that the fire damaged valuable documents and office furnishings in the affected offices on the fourth floor of the Justices’ Chambers.

As of 10:13 am, the Supreme Court has not released an official statement regarding the incident.

Akande however noted that stories making the rounds on social media that there were casualties were “fake news”.