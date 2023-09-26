Impeached Ogun LG Chairman Arraigned, Remanded At Correctional Centre

The impeached chairman of the Ijebu East Local Government (LGA), Wale Adedayo, has been arraigned by the Ogun State Police Command on a two-count charge for allegedly publishing an alleged false story about local government funds diversion by the state government.

This follows a petition filed by the state government over the alleged zero allocation and diversion of local government funds by the state government, an allegation which has been denied by the government.

Adedayo, who was arrested by the police on Monday, has since been arraigned at the Customary Court 2 in the Isabo area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge proffered against him.

The counsel to the defendant, Kayode Akinsola, prayed for the court to grant his client bail, promising that the defendant would not jump bail if granted and would honour all conditions attached to the bail application to which the prosecuting counsel, Olaide Rolly, did not object.

Delivering her judgement for the bail application, the presiding judge, A K Araba, admitted the defendant to bail of N2 million and two sureties with landed properties, among others within the jurisdiction of the court.

The case has however been adjourned till October 20 for the next hearing while the defendant has been remanded at the Ibara Correctional Centre in Abeokuta.