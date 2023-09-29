Kogi APC Primary: Supreme Court Fixes October 23 For Judgment In Smart Adeyemi’s Suit

The Supreme Court has fixed October 3 for judgment in a suit filed by a former federal lawmaker, Mr Smart Adeyemi, challenging the conduct of the Kogi State governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeyemi is challenging the validity of the election which produced Mr Usman Ododo as the party’s flag bearer in the November 11 election.

The apex court also dismissed the appeal by a governorship aspirant of the APC in Kogi State, Mr Abubakar Achimugu, who was also seeking to nullify the primary.