LP Asks INEC To Replace Imo REC, Demands Credible Gov Election

Ahead of the Imo State governorship election in November, Labour Party supporters on Friday staged a peaceful protest to demand a credible, free and fair election in the state and the replacement of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

The protesters carried banners and placards, chanting songs at the entrance of the state office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The state LP Chairman, Callistus Ihejiagwa, told journalists that the party wants INEC to ensure that their votes count by using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine.

As part of their demands, they want the REC in the state to be replaced over allegations of compromise.

Responding, INEC’s Head, Voter Education and Publicity Department, Emmanuela Opara, assured the protesters that the commission would remain an impartial umpire and resist any attempt to compromise standards during the election.