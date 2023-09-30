‘This Will Soon Be Over’, CDS Promises To End Insecurity In Kaduna

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has assured that the insecurity that is currently disturbing the peace in Kaduna State will soon be a thing of the past, adding that the Armed Forces are determined to bring the ugly situation to an end.

He made this pledge while responding to an appeal by the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, to prolong the stay of Special Forces in the ongoing war against banditry, kidnapping as well as expanding the Operation Safe Heaven in Southern Kaduna, Birnin-Gwari and other troubled areas of the state during his visit to the governor on Friday.

The Chief of Defence Staff was at the Kaduna State Government House to interface with Governor Sani as part of his non-kinetic approach towards addressing the lingering insecurity in the state.

Governor Sani said the military intervention he is requesting will help in addressing the lingering insecurity in Zangon Kataf, Kaura, Kauru, Sanga as well as Birnin-Gwari, Giwa and Igabi Local Government Areas.

Responding to the governor’s appeal, CDS Musa said, “All what is going on now is just a matter of time and I know with the way we are going about it, this will soon be over. We will sit down and talk about it that there was a time there was robbery and all that and now everybody is enjoying the peace.

“We all grew up knowing how peaceful Kaduna has been and now the trying time we are going through, I believe it’s just momentary and we are going to get through, and I assure you that the Armed Forces will continue to give you all the necessary supports required.”

The CDS said that it is important that Nigerians take ownership of the challenges in the country, adding that the insecurity challenge is not for Kaduna, military or the police alone as everyone has a role to play.

Governor Sani, however, assured the Chief of Defence Staff of his administration’s commitment to the sustenance of the cordial relationship and partnership with the security agencies as well as efforts towards inter-state collaboration in the fight against terrorism and banditry in Kaduna State.

Like other states in the North-West zone, Kaduna State has been fatigued by lingering insecurity posed by terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

Consequently, several lives have been lost, means of livelihood disrupted and thousands of people displaced from their homes by the adversaries.