FG Removes VAT On Diesel For Six Months, Gives Labour Other Offers

The Federal Government has waived valued-added tax (VAT) on diesel for six months.

Information and National Orientation Minister Mohammed Idris said this in a statement on Sunday after a meeting between government officials and labour unions over the latter’s planned industrial action.

“VAT on diesel will be waived for the next 6 months,” he said, noting that it was part of the resolutions reached during the meeting with organised labour in Abuja.

While one of labour’s demands is the cushion the rising cost of transportation via the use of alternative energy sources, the minister the government is “committed to fast-tracking the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation difficulties associated with the removal of PMS subsidy”.

Apart from this, the government said it is committed to the provision of funds for micro and small-scale enterprises.

“NLC and TUC will consider the offers by the Federal Government with a view to suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations on the implementation of the resolutions above,” the statement further added.

